Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 499.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,632 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.