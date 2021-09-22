Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Polaris were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 158,194 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 789,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 13,165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 681,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after acquiring an additional 180,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $116.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.39 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.