BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 61,353 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,353 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 72.9% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Farfetch by 485.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83,146 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,275,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 440,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of FTCH opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.54. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

