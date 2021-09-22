BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $7.49 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 53,263 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Leidos worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.44.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

