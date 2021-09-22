Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Horace Mann Educators worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,341,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,383,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 876,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after buying an additional 38,682 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 671,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMN stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

