Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $19.10. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

Specifically, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $4,424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,042,803.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis upped their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $623.94 million, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 680.53% and a negative return on equity of 40.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 435.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

