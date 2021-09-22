BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $7.14 Million Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,127 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.29% of Uniti Group worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 638.50 and a beta of 0.92. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

