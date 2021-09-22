HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $694,000 in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Movado Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOV. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,287,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 130,141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 6,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $202,594.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $883,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOV opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $737.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $38.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

