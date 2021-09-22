BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 520.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,678,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 28,022 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

