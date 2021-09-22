Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.16 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $157,704,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after purchasing an additional 448,600 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,971,000 after purchasing an additional 278,013 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $167.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

