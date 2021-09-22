Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $1.28 Million in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Fisker by 1,197.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

