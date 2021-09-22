Brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.74. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

VNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

VNO opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

