Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,976 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in US Ecology in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOL opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology, Inc. has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. Analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

