Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Holdings in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 322,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Hut 8 Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUT opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

