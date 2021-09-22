Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.34 Million Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

PDCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

