National Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,665 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,665 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,199,000 after purchasing an additional 381,802 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Terex by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,240,000 after purchasing an additional 112,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Terex by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 932,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,965,000 after purchasing an additional 84,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Terex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEX opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

