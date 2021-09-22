Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 377.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 169,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 134,264 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 242,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Realty Income by 90.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 446,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 212,275 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 68,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.