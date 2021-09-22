Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 9,602 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AerCap by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NYSE AER opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

