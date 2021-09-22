UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stake Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25,945 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3,134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

