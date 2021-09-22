Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 89,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

