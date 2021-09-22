Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of VMD stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $18,328,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 1,069,267 shares in the last quarter. Price Michael F grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Michael F now owns 840,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 705,034 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 234,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $1,819,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

