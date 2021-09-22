Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Up 3.4%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 2,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 218,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $631.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

