Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $7.88

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $7.39. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 58,923 shares.

Several analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.