CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 15,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,989,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.
CXW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.25.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 453.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,676,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,170,000 after purchasing an additional 444,324 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 6.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,843,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,650,000 after buying an additional 387,943 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 30.2% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,466,000 after buying an additional 1,141,261 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
