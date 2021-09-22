CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 15,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,989,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

CXW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.25.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 453.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,676,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,170,000 after purchasing an additional 444,324 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 6.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,843,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,650,000 after buying an additional 387,943 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 30.2% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,466,000 after buying an additional 1,141,261 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

