PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Trading 1.7% Higher

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.00. 11,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 522,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on PAE in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.27.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PAE Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About PAE (NASDAQ:PAE)

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

