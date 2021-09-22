Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down to $93.28

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.28, but opened at $87.53. Celsius shares last traded at $89.54, with a volume of 12,096 shares trading hands.

CELH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 100.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

