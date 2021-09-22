Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Trading Up 3%

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 9,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 795,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELMS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at $12,256,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at $2,016,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at $1,853,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at $5,302,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

