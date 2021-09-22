James Slavet Sells 2,000 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $100,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Slavet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $110,420.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $117,360.00.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $59.27.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDFN. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Redfin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.