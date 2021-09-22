Joseph Michael Burnett Sells 9,637 Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Stock

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 9,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $173,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CLPT stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.13 million, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 14.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $31.29.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 63.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,940,000 after buying an additional 829,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after buying an additional 166,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 159,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 541.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 148,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.