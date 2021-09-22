Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 13,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,605,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAAS. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at $377,000. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

