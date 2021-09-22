Short Interest in Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Expands By 24.8%

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.3 days.

Shares of KMMPF stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMMPF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

