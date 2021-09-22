Short Interest in i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Drops By 21.1%

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IAUCF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

IAUCF opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. i-80 Gold has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

