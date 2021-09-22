A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 5,164 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $75,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $64,358.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $61,323.98.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.93.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 300.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,121 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 287,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 81,238 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

