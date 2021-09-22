Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Increases By 22.8%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,400 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 375,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,604.0 days.
ISUZF opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14.
About Isuzu Motors
Read More: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.