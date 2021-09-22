State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 21.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at about $45,945,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at about $3,582,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

