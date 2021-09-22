Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,221 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,903,000 after buying an additional 551,726 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,100,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,671,000 after acquiring an additional 97,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,267,000 after acquiring an additional 59,002 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,555,000 after acquiring an additional 334,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

