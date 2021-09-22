Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,339 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLB opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.35. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.68 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $2,548,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

