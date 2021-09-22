Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 39,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.82 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.52. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 336.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

