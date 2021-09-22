State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Flowserve worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,530 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 34.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,203,000 after purchasing an additional 358,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,891,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $37,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

