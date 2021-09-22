Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,618 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

