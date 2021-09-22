Citigroup Inc. Has $9.43 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 19,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.09 and a 200-day moving average of $126.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,908 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

