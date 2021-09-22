ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,246,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861,005 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ASE Technology worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:ASX opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.3017 dividend. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.