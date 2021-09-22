Citigroup Inc. Buys 324,395 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 1,065.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,395 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLMN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

