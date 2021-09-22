Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,810 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,054,000 after buying an additional 210,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,557 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,576,000 after purchasing an additional 111,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 290,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.67 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

