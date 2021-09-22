Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Holdings Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 10,894.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $20,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after acquiring an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CSL opened at $200.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

