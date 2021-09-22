Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stake Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Macy’s worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 66.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,951 shares of company stock worth $2,867,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on M. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen raised shares of Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

NYSE:M opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is -27.15%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.