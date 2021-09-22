Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 17,317 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 11,861.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Envista were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2,886.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVST stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.