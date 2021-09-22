Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 272.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,472,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,684,000 after purchasing an additional 64,239 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Cameco by 13.5% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1,685.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,223 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

