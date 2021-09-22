Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 33,929 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 148.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,886,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,148 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,343,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,672,000 after buying an additional 1,762,497 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after buying an additional 4,000,030 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after buying an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after buying an additional 1,579,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

NYSE AQN opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.