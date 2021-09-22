Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $803,000 Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) by 1,380.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of FMAY stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $32.34 and a one year high of $37.32.

